Activists, leaders condemn sentence

Civil rights activists and Indian political leaders from across the spectrum condemned on Monday Pakistan’s decision to hang alleged Indian ‘agent’ Kulbhushan Jadhav.

Biraj Patnaik, South Asia Director, Amnesty International, said for instance: “The death sentence given to Kulbushan Jadhav shows yet again how Pakistan’s military court system rides roughshod over international standards...

They have an inherently abusive system which is best left to deal with issues of military discipline, not any other crimes.”

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said: “An honest truth is that as far as India is concerned, if the Pakistanis carry through such an action, then absolutely it is a very grave matter that should go for the highest escalation on our part.”

Meanwhile, BJP MP Subramanian Swamy said: “India should discard the wrong perception that India-Pakistan friendship is necessary to have Hindu-Muslim unity in the country.”