14 tweets that capture Nitish Kumar's 'love' for PM Modi and BJP

With the BJP announcing they will support Nitish Kumar's government, here are some tweets that might be a tad hard to explain.

On Wednesday, Nitish Kumar set the cat among the pigeons by resigning as Bihar CM. Kumar today resigned as chief minister, citing differences with ally RJD over corruption charges against Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, son of Lalu Prasad. He said "The situation is such that it is impossible to work any more."

Later in the evening, Nitish got support from the BJP. Soon after he resigned, PM Modi tweeted: "Congratulations! Mr Nitish Kumar for joining the fight against corruption.1.25 crore people are welcoming and supporting his honesty."

"For the bright future of the country, and especially Bihar, it is the need of the hour to rise above political differences and join the fight against corruption," Modi said.

Following this, senior BJP leader added that BJP didn't favour mid-term polls in Bihar. Sushil Kumar Modi said: "We are happy that Nitish Kumar did not compromise on the issue of corruption and did not bow down to the RJD. The BJP is not in favour of mid-term polls and wants that all MLAs complete their term."

Sushil Kumar Modi later added that the BJP would support Nitish Kumar. Sushil Kumar Modi told ANI: "Nityanand Rai Ji & I called Nitish Ji. BJP decides to support him, will support the government formed under him. Will inform Guv also." Given that Nitish Kumar and BJP are getting back, we look back upon some less-than-praiseworthy tweets that the politician made about BJP and PM Modi:

The real Modi on display-brazen attempt to add communal texture to Bihar polls,but deafening silence on deplorable incidence of Dadri (1/2) — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) October 8, 2015

Number of stalled projects highest since Modi govt took office https://t.co/Vq0qTC9SYm — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) April 4, 2016

President's rule in Uttarakhand is a blatant assault on democracy & exposes Modi govt's so called commitment to cooperative federalism — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) March 27, 2016

Today’s OROP adds on to the series of fallacious announcements so typical of Modi Sarkar. A real travesty & contempt of our brave soldiers. — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) September 5, 2015

Modi govt’s failure to curb prices of dal & essential commodities shows their lack of concern & sympathy towards poor pic.twitter.com/uysZ5KPPo1 — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) September 2, 2015

Even after 2 years, Modi govt's 'Make in India' still remains all promise, no delivery.https://t.co/Gn9TkqhVbt — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) May 26, 2016

Modi under fire as rising costs put squeeze on 'middle India' https://t.co/oJ1jKjDd2f — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) March 23, 2016

. @ashishranjan016 In my opinion, so far, Modi sarkar’s delivery has fallen well below their promises — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) July 21, 2015

In face of emerging skeletons and damning evidence on #lalitgate, Mr.Modi's mysterious silence is baffling. High time the GoI orders a probe — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) June 26, 2015

It is obvious BJP poll managers have not learnt any lessons from their devastating defeat in Bihar. https://t.co/VOyQDsMs0V — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) February 8, 2016

BJP in panic-without neta, niti & niyat in Bihar & facing defeat they're brazenly attempting to communalize & mask it with Modi's rhetorics — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) October 6, 2015

Aghast at the senseless comment made by some BJP leaders including Union Minister on tragic Dalit killings in Haryana — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) October 22, 2015

Bihar is too wise to be lured by BJP attempt to mask its failures with cocktail of brazen caste politics & rhetoric of Modiji’s global image — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) June 28, 2015

Mohan Bhagwat's call for review of reservation policy reveals BJP's true colours and their sentiments against OBCs & SC/STs — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) September 21, 2015

