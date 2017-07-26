Essel Group 90 years
Nitish Kumar and Narendra Modi

14 tweets that capture Nitish Kumar's 'love' for PM Modi and BJP

Nitish Kumar and Narendra Modi (File Photo)
alt DNA Web Team | Wed, 26 Jul 2017-09:19pm , DNA webdesk

With the BJP announcing they will support Nitish Kumar's government, here are some tweets that might be a tad hard to explain.

On Wednesday, Nitish Kumar set the cat among the pigeons by resigning as Bihar CM. Kumar today resigned as chief minister, citing differences with ally RJD over corruption charges against Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, son of Lalu Prasad. He said "The situation is such that it is impossible to work any more."

Later in the evening, Nitish got support from the BJP. Soon after he resigned, PM Modi tweeted: "Congratulations! Mr Nitish Kumar for joining the fight against corruption.1.25 crore people are welcoming and supporting his honesty."

"For the bright future of the country, and especially Bihar, it is the need of the hour to rise above political differences and join the fight against corruption," Modi said.

Following this, senior BJP leader added that BJP didn't favour mid-term polls in Bihar. Sushil Kumar Modi said: "We are happy that Nitish Kumar did not compromise on the issue of corruption and did not bow down to the RJD. The BJP is not in favour of mid-term polls and wants that all MLAs complete their term."

Sushil Kumar Modi later added that the BJP would support Nitish Kumar. Sushil Kumar Modi told ANI: "Nityanand Rai Ji & I called Nitish Ji. BJP decides to support him, will support the government formed under him. Will inform Guv also." Given that Nitish Kumar and BJP are getting back, we look back upon some less-than-praiseworthy tweets that the politician made about BJP and PM Modi:

With inputs from agencies

alt
DNA Web Team

 
Comments
 

Also Read