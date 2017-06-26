100 days: Yogi govt counts its pluses, opposition the minuses

Yogi Adityanath today completed 100 days in office as the Uttar Pradesh chief minister, but it was a low-key event with no fanfare to showcase the achievements, except for the government asserting that it has given the "best performance and result".

The BJP government, which assumed office on March 19 after bagging 325 of the 403 Assembly seats along with its allies, however, faces major challenges, some of these being raising funds for the farm loan waiver and law and order issues, including communal clashes.

"In the last 100 days, we have given the best performace and result in the interest of 22 crore people of the state," Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya told

