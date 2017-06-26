10 injured in J&K clashes after Eid prayers, even as LoC remains calm

An eerie silence prevailed on the occasion of Eid along the LoC, which has witnessed 20 ceasefire violations, a BAT attack and two infiltration bids in the month of June in which four people, including three jawans, were killed.

The lack of the rattle of guns came as some good news.

"Guns are silent today. There is no report of any firing and shelling by the Pakistani Army along the LoC," a senior army officer said.

However, clashes broke out between the security forces and stone pelters at several places in the Kashmir Valley after Eid prayers.

At least 10 protesters were injured in the clashes that took place in Anantnag, Sopore, Kulgam, Pulwama and Pattan towns, police said.

Earlier during the day, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said he was "fully confident that this festival of goodness and humanity will help in bringing peace, understanding, brotherhood and happiness in Kashmir Valley and pave the way for a new dawn there."