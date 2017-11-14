Watch: Hugh Jackman puts on a spectacle in new trailer for 'The Greatest Showman'

When Hugh Jackman hung up his Wolverine claws after Logan, it was very difficult for his fans to watch him let go of that character. Towards the end of 2017, Jackman is back stronger than ever with his latest offering The Greatest Showman.

The second trailer for the movie was released Monday evening (IST). Whoever never got a chance to watch Jackman belt out tunes on Broadway (especially as Gaston from Beauty and the Beast) and also the fans like me who don't get the deep meaning of Les Miserables, will have a great opportunity to hear the Aussie sing.

The story of The Greatest Showman follows the birth of show business and the struggle of PT Barnum (played by Hugh Jackman) during its formative year.

The latest trailer emphasises the need for trusting your uniqueness as we get the glimpses of all the characters involved apart from Jackman, starting from Michelle Williams, Zendaya to Zack Efron and Rebecca Ferguson.

At the 1.21 minutes mark, be prepared to get goosebumps as Jackman hits the high note on the song composed by La La Land's Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

Watch the trailer

Directed by Michael Gracey the movie is coming out the same year the Barnum and Bailey Circus shut down after 146 years.