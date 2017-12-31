Trending#

Watch: Black & White short film version of Christopher Nolan's 'Dunkirk' is just as intense

  Sunday 31 December 2017 15:19 IST
 

   
   
   


Taking inspiration from director Christopher Nolan's quote from an interview, a YouTube channel made an 8-minute-long silent short film of Dunkirk.

 
In the interview, Nolan had said, "I wanted to address the story very much in the language of suspense. That is the most visual language of the film. And so it leads you towards an approach stripped down of dialogue, really looking to the visual masses of the silent era."

 
The video begins with a warning for spoilers for those who still haven't watched it. It, just like the movie, tells the story in three segments - Land, Sea, and Air.

 
Like any other silent movie or The Artist in recent years, the short film takes help of title cards that explain the scene.

 
To achieve a better nostalgic effect, the video also uses shaking camera movements and intense music.

 

 
Dunkirk released on July 21. The Christopher Nolan movie starred Fionn Whitehead, Damien Bonnard, Aneurin Barnard, Mark Rylance, Tom Hardy, Harry Styles, and Kenneth Branagh.

 
The movie is already nominated for Golden Globes 2018 and SAG Awards 2018. It is also being considered as one of the top contenders for Oscars 2018's Best Picture category.

 
 

    
   
