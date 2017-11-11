'Star Trek' star George Takei accused of sexual abuse

Another big name has been added to the ever growing list of sexual abusers and predators since the Harvey Weinstein scandal was cracked wide open. This time, Star Trek star George Takei has been accused of sexually assaulting a former model in 1981.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Scott R Brunton accused Takei of abusing him when he was most vulnerable. Brunton was 23 and Takei was 44 at the time.

Brunton said that Takei took him out for dinner and the theatre when the former model broke up with his then boyfriend. "He was very good at consoling me and understanding that I was upset and still in love with my boyfriend," Brunton says. "He was a great ear. He was very good about me spilling my heart on my sleeve."

He alleged that they went to Takei's house afterwards and after having two drinks with him Brunton started feeling dizzy and very disoriented. He said Takei told him to sit on a bean bag and then he passed out.

Brunton also alleged that when he was coming around, he found his pants pulled down to the ankle and the actor groping his crotch, trying to get his hands down his underpants.

"I came to and said, 'What are you doing?!' I said, 'I don't want to do this.' He goes, 'You need to relax. I am just trying to make you comfortable. Get comfortable.' And I said, 'No. I don't want to do this.' And I pushed him off and he said, 'OK, fine.' And I said I am going to go and he said, 'If you feel you must. You're in no condition to drive.' I said, 'I don't care I want to go.' So I managed to get my pants up and compose myself and I was just shocked. I walked out and went to my car until I felt well enough to drive home, and that was that," Brunton told the magazine.

Brunton also added that later he tried to bring up the issue with Takei but couldn't muster up the courage. He also considered talking to media but didn't go through thinking it will be his words against Takei's.

Takei's representative, Julia Buchwald told The Hollywood Reporter that the actor is travelling in Japan and Australia and not reachable for a comment.