Charlie Sheen denies Corey Haim rape allegations

It's alleged that Sheen raped the late actor on the sets of 1986 movie 'Lucas'

Charlie Sheen has refuted accusations that he sexually assaulted Corey Haim in the mid-1980s.

Former actor and Haim's longtime friend Dominick Brascia has claimed Sheen sexually assaulted Corey Haim while filming the 1986 movie Lucas when the late actor was 13-years-old.

The former Two and a Half Men star has, however, denied the allegations.

"Charlie Sheen categorically denies these allegations," a spokesman for the 52-year-old told E! Online.

Haim's name has been in the news recently after his mother pushed back on stories from Corey Feldman about the late actor being abused by a Hollywood pedophile ring, which Feldman claims he also fell victim to.