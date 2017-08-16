Bond 25: FINALLY! Daniel Craig himself confirms return to play James Bond

British actor finally puts an end to the speculations surrounding the fate of the new James Bond movie.

After dragging the issue for far too long, Daniel Craig confirmed that he is returning to play James Bond.

While promoting his new movie, Logan Lucky, on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the British actor finally admitted that he is playing the iconic character in Bond 25.

“I have been quite cagey about it. I have been doing interviews all day and people have been asking me and I think I’ve been rather coy. But kind of felt like if I was going to speak the truth I should speak truth to you,” said Craig.

When Colbert pushed him by asking, "We could use some good news here. Daniel Craig, will you return as James Bond?" Craig caged and replied, "Yes."

It's come straight from horse's mouth now!

But continuing further, Craig hinted that Bond 25 will be his last outing as the British spy.

"I think this is it. I just want to go out on a high note and I can’t wait," he said.

MGM studio and producer Barbara Broccoli had announced the official release date for the next James Bond movie on July 25. The tweet said,

James Bond will return to US cinemas on November 8, 2019 with a traditional earlier release in the UK and the rest of the world. pic.twitter.com/6HnaDnfruK — James Bond (@007) July 24, 2017

Finally, the 'deal, no deal' drama ends here.

Bond 25 will be Craig's fifth outing for the franchise after Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, and Spectre.