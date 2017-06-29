Elderly people in India struggle with loneliness

In a nation of over a billion people, one in every two elderly individuals suffers from loneliness, according to a new study. The study also noted how every fifth senior citizen in the country is in need of some kind of psychological counselling.

The study by Agewell Foundation — a not-for-pofit NGO in New Delhi which has been working for the welfare of senior citizens for 18 years — surveyed a sample size of 15,000 older people. Researchers found that 47.49 per cent of these elderlies suffer from loneliness. Figures from the urban neighbourhoods were worse: 3,205 elderly out of 5,000 felt lonely.

The exercise was undertaken in 300 districts across India during the months of April to June this year.

The findings have been reported in the research paper Changing Needs and Rights of Older People in India.

“In urban areas 64.1 per cent elderly were found suffering from loneliness, while in rural areas 39.19 per cent (3,919 elderly out of 10,000 rural elderly) claimed that they are suffering from loneliness,” the survey said.

In most cases, living alone was cited as the reason for their loneliness. As per the findings of survey, about 36 per cent said that living alone or only with their spouse as company left them feeling dejected. For some, it was ‘less interaction with family members’ (27.3 per cent). Other reasons mentioned were ‘poor health’ (19.06 per cent) and ‘isolation and non-availability of social-interaction’ (12 per cent).

Of the 15,000 respondents, 2,955 said that they turn to their relatives or friends for advice and counselling when they undergo psychological problems. “Among those affected, the share of urban elderly (63.86 per cent) seeking psychological counselling was higher than those in rural areas (36.14 per cent),” it said.