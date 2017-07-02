Whoopi Goldberg among Academy's new Board of Governors

Veteran actress Whoopi Goldberg has been elected to the Board of Governors for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The Academy announced the election results, which included Goldberg, who will represent the actor's branch, reported USA Today.

Goldberg toppled actors Geena Davis, Edward James Olmos and Rita Wilson for her spot.

The 61-year-old actress won her first Academy Award in a supporting role for "Ghosts" in 1991 and was nominated for the best actress in 1986 for "The Color Purple".

"Boys Don't Cry" director Kimberly Peirce was also elected to the director's branch.

Six out of the 10 new governors announced were women.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)