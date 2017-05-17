WATCH: Milind Soman's mother Usha INSPIRES all, pulls off a plank for over a minute!

Usha Soman pulled off a perfect plank at the age of 78 year for over a minute...

Milind Soman's 78-year-old mother, Usha Soman, has been inspiring people all over on Instagram by pulling off a plank for 1 minute and 20 seconds. Milind uploaded a video of his mother in the middle of the act and received a whopping number of 32,000 views and over 10,800 likes and large number of comments to go with it. Everyone was left immensely impressed and inspired by it.

Furthermore, a year ago, the actor and sports promoter had uploaded another video which showed his mother running alongside him, barefoot and in a sari, near Manor in Maharashtra.

The post was captioned : "1min 20sec plank for Mother's day! Not her personal best but good all the same,"

1min 20sec plank for Mother's day! Not her personal best but good all the same :) #live2inspire #Nextispushups #78 #UshaSoman #NeverGiveUp #KeepMoving A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) on May 15, 2017 at 8:09pm PDT

The hashtag '#Nextispushups' can also be seen, indicating she will be back to inspire us all with another video of herself doing pushups! Not only Milind, but also his mother is giving fitness goals to everyone out there. Kudos to her!