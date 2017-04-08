Tusshar Kapoor's baby's days out with son Laksshya

As reported earlier, Tusshar Kapoor’s son Laksshya has accompanied him for a 30-day shoot to Hyderabad for his next film Golmaal Again. The actor left with his baby yesterday. He told us before leaving, “I’m taking his nanny and helper with me along with his things. Laksshya had travelled with me when I went to Dubai a couple of months ago and he adjusted very well. When I shot for Golmaal Again last month in Mumbai he would come to visit me on my sets in the late afternoon or evening. Initially, I was worried how he would adjust, but he managed very well. In Hyderabad I will be staying in Ramoji Rao Studio and there are big gardens and fresh air. It will be like a summer vacay for him. He couldn’t travel with my parents for my dad’s birthday, but during the last week of shoot in Hyderabad, my dad will come and pick him up. After a few years, when Lakhssya is able to watch the film, I can tell him that he was there with me.”