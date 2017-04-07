Stephen Belafonte demands joint custody of daughter with Mel B

Mel B's estranged husband Stephen Belafonte has demanded for joint legal and physical custody of their daughter.

The former Spice Girl filed for the divorce two weeks back after ten years of marriage, reported E! online.

The film producer is also asking the court to terminate spousal support to Mel B. Stephen lists the date of separation as March 1, 2017 and also cites "irreconcilable differences" as the reason behind the split.

Mel B and Belafonte secretly tied the knot in June 2007 in Las Vegas after five months of dating. Three years after renewing their vows in front of family and friends in Egypt, the couple welcomed daughter Madison Belafonte in 2011. The singer is requesting joint custody for their six-year-old.

According to the official papers, Mel B filed for separation on December 28, 2016.

