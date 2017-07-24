SRK, Anushka go crazy in BTS video of 'Beech Beech Mein'

People fell in love with the tune of peppy dance number ?

People fell in love with the tune of peppy dance number ?Beech Beech Mein? from the movie ?Jab Harry Met Sejal? starring.

And now, the makers have unveiled the making of the song video which is even more fun than the original party number.

Both Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma seem to enjoy the whole process of tapping their foot for a fun number.

In the video, the ?Raees? star and ?Phillauri' star are seen trying to ace the steps given by none other than the ace choreographer Ashley Lobo.

We also get to see Imtiaz Ali?s quirky side, which is surely going to make everyone love him even more.

At the end, Imtiaz is seen hugging both SRK and Anushka and thanking them for the efforts they have put in for the song.

Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, ?Jab Harry Met Sejal? is all set to hit the theatres on August 4.

