Soundgarden, Audioslave rocker Chris Cornell dies at 52

Representatives of the musician said that the family is in shock after the sudden and unexpected death.

Soundgarden and Audioslave rocker Chris Cornell is said to have died at the age of 52.

According to a statement sent to The Associated Press by his representative Brian Bumbery, Cornell died Wednesday (EST) night in Detroit, USA.

Bumbery called the death 'sudden and unexpected' and that his wife and family were shocked by the loss.

The statement continues to say that the family would be working closely with the medical examiner to determine the cause of death and has asked for privacy.

According to a report in Daily Mirror, Cornell performed a Soundgarden gig Wednesday night at Detroit's Fox Theatre as part of the band's North American headline tour.

The band was due to travel to Columbus, Ohio for the next concert on May 19.

Soundgarden emerged from the 90s Seattle grunge revolution. The band sold over 20 million copies and bagged two Grammys. They disbanded in 1997, only to later reunite in 2010. Cornell went through some dark days, along with a stint in rehab during band's time apart.

Out of rehab, Cornell fronted supergroup Audioslave, garnering more success than when he was with Soundgarden. He also made four albums as a solo artist and recorded the theme for James Bond movie Casino Royale.