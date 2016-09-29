See Picture: This is how Aamir Khan is gearing up for 'Coldplay' concert

Bollywood celebrities, especially Aamir Khan, seem to be preparing for the upcoming Coldplay concert as much as the fans of the British band are.

A fan club on Instagram recently posted a photograph of the 51-year-old star posing for a snap after the dance rehearsals of Coldplay's upcoming concert. Donning a beard and a geeky look, the new chick-magnet looked handsome in a printed white t-shirt and track pants.The PK actor is additionally surrounded by a bunch of young, sporty beauties.

The British rock band, founded by lead singer, Chris Martin in 1996 is coming to perform at Mumbai on November 19, as part of the United Nations Global Citizen Festival.

The 2016 Indian chapter of the festival will see other Bollywood stars including Amitabh Bachchan, AR Rahman, Katrina Kaif, Farhan Akhtar and more.

On the work front, the Ghajini star will be next seen playing wrestler, Mahavir Singh Phogat in an upcoming biographical sports drama, Dangal. The Nitesh Tiwari directed flick releases on December 23 this year.