Salman, SRK attend Baba Siddiqui's Iftar party, but separately

Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, known for their bitter-sweet rivalry and Iftar party hugs, attended Baba Siddiqui's Iftar party on Saturday, but made separate appearances.

While Salman attended the ceremony with rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur, Shah Rukh made a solo appearance.

'Tubelight's, Salman's recently-released movie, child actor Matin Rey Tangu also attended the party, while director Kabir Khan came along with his wife Mini Mathur.

Sohail Khan, Huma Qureshi, Sonu Sood, Sooraj Pancholi, and Ileana D?Cruz among others were also in attendance.

Days before, a special screening of 'Tubelight' was held and was attended by SRK's teenage daughter Suhana.

For the uninitiated, Baba Siddiqui's 2013 Iftar party goes down as the event that brought together friends-turned-foes-turned-friends Shah Rukh and Salman even as they hugged and made up, thus, ending years of rivalry.

The 2014 Iftar party seemed like a repeat of 2013's where the two warring Khans again hugged each other.

Meanwhile, 'Tubelight' managed to gross Rs. 21.15 crore on the opening day, becoming the second highest opener of 2017, but the lowest opening for a Salman Khan movie that released around Eid in the last five years.

'Tubelight,' set against the backdrop of 1962 Sino-Indian war, has received mixed response from the film critics and audience so far.

The movie also stars Sohail Khan, Chinese actress Zhu Zhu, late actor Om Puri and child artist Matin Rey.

Shah Rukh Khan has made a special appearance in the movie.

