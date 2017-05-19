RIP Reema Lagoo: The actress had told 'Naamkaran' producers that she'll be back on sets at 11 am

Reema Lagoo, who had made her TV comeback with Naamkaran, was shooting till late evening on Wednesday for her show. Says a source present on the sets, “She was suffering from a throat infection for the past three-four days, so she told the producer that she will go to the doctor on Thursday morning before coming on the sets at 11 am. Unfortunately, she passed away. As a mark of respect, the unit cancelled the shoot and all the actors went to pay their last respects to Reemaji.” The actress was playing the role of a matriarch, Dayavanti Mehta, a strong character with shades of grey. When we contacted Sayantani Ghosh, who played her daughter-in-law in the show, she said she is disturbed by the news, but has nice memories of the late actress. “It was an honour to work with her. It’s almost a year since we were working together and on Wednesday we completed 200 episodes of the show. She was a gorgeous person and I will always remember her fondly,” says Sayantani.