FINALLY! Priyanka Chopra has LOCKED in on a Bollywood film!

Priyanka Chopra is making her way back home to begin work on two new Bollywood movies

Priyanka Chopra may soon be homeward bound! After making waves for years as one of Bollywood's biggest stars, Chopra decided to head West, where she has been ruling the small screen for the past

couple of years as Alex Parrish on Quantico. And now she'll also be making her mark on Hollywood, being a part of Baywatch, which is due to hit screens this summer. She's won several accolades

abroad. But now, Chopra's decided to make her return to Bollywood, with intentions to return to work as soon as this summer.

The actress has promised to start work on two films when she returns to India from the US. And she's finally locked in on a project. According to Mid-Day, Pink director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury has been

signed on by Chopra's production house. He has reportedly been roped in to create a women-centric film, with reports that Chopra herself might have a part to play in the film. While there is no word on what

kind of role she'll be taking up, whether as the lead or in a cameo, we might find out soon as Chopra will finalise all the details upon her return to Mumbai from the US.

Chopra was last seen on Indian screens in Prakash Jha's 2016 Jai Gangaajal, which only received mixed reviews. She is currently in negotiations with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, among others. Chopra is currently involved in promotional activities for her Hollywood debut Baywatch, due to release May 26. Chopra will return to the US after shooting for her Bollywood efforts amidst reports of a season 3 for Quantico and a potential role in Mission Impossible 6.