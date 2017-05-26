Post 'Raabta' Sushant Singh Rajput is now WAITING for am out-and-out dance film!

The actor also admitted that he treasured the experience of dancing in the foot-tapping Raabta number, Main Tera Boyfriend, because he missed out on dancing in his earlier films.

His dancing skills have never been evident on screen before, but Sushant Singh Rajput would love to do an out and out dance film that would showcase his skills to the hilt, “It shouldn’t look like an assortment of dances. I would love to do a film on the lines of the famous American dance film, Black Swan,” Sushant says, adding that he found the 2010 psychological thriller based on the life of a ballerina very inspiring, “It wasn’t just a dance film. There was much more to it in the story, and it was very engaging,” he said.

The actor also admitted that he treasured the experience of dancing in the foot-tapping Raabta number, Main Tera Boyfriend, because he missed out on dancing in his earlier films. “I got this opportunity to dance after nearly five films. I danced to the song like nobody’s business and I enjoyed it. I was so tempted to dance in my earlier films, but the character of Dhoni could not have possibly broken into a dance. Byomkesh could not have danced either. This was just apt,” he said.

Talking of his passion for dancing, he further elucidated,”I am extremely passionate about dance because I always saw it as a way to connect to the audiences when I performed on stage, before I entered films. When I was doing my engineering and performing as a background dancer for stars, I realised that this was something I wanted to do all my life. I remember even when I got into acting, rhythm was the only way I could connect to a script,” he said.

It may be recalled that even before he got into acting Sushant first trained in dancing under Shiamak Davar, after which he took lessons in stage and acting from the famous Barry John. Sushant had also participated in two dance reality shows namely Zara Nachke Dikha 2 and Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 4, besides his television show, Pavitra Rishta, after which he made his film debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kai Po Che.