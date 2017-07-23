`Munna Michael`, `Lipstick under My Biurkha` getting decent response at Box-Office

The week?s two releases ?Munna Michael? and ?Lipstick under My Burkha? started their weekend with luke-warm response.

According to Box-Office India, Tiger Shroff starrer ?Munna Michael? earned six crore rupees at the ticket windows and witnessed a drop from the opening day collection.

The movie has not impressed the critics, but is getting some praises by the public.

On the other hand, ?Lipstick Under My Burkha? has impressed the critics with the bold subject.

The Alankrita Srivastava-directorial earned 1.85 crore rupees on Day 2 making the total to 2.95 crore rupees.

With the film being made on a budget of six6 crore rupees, the movie is set to do well at the box-office.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor's ?Jagga Jasoos? made two crore rupees on its ninth day, taking the total to 46.27 crore rupees.

