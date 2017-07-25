Lewd comments on actress: Young director,actor booked

: Four persons, including a young director and actor have been booked for allegedly making lewd comments on an actress and cheating her by not giving remuneration.

The case was registered against "Honey Bee 2" director Jean Paul Lal, son of veteran actor Lal, and new generation actor Sreenath Bhasi and two others, police said.

The four were booked under IPC sections 354A (making sexually coloured remarks), 420 (cheating), police said.

The case was registered based on a complaint by a young actress, who was part of the movie "Honey Bee 2".

In the complaint, she alleged that the four had made vulgar comments at her when she went to collect her payment at a hotel in Panangad here in November last year.

Meanwhile, actor Lal said it was an unwanted complaint and she had not even completed the shooting.

He also alleged that the actress had demanded a hefty sum for a small role and she never came to the location on time.

Police said a preliminary investigation has begun on the actress's complaint.

