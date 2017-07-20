Lena Dunham is latest addition to 'American Horror Story' cast

has added another new face to its world - Lena Dunham.

The TV show ?American Horror Story? has added another new face to its world - Lena Dunham.

Taking to his Twitter page, series showrunner Ryan Murphy just announced that the 31-year-old actress will be joining season 7.

"Thrilled that my talented friend Lena Dunham is joining the AMERIC AN HORROR STORY family. Always wanted to work together, and now we r!" he tweeted.

The ?Tiny Furniture? star is joining an ever-growing list of cast members, including veterans Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters and newbies like Billy Eichner, Billie Lourd, and Colton Haynes.

No details are available about any characters yet, but Murphy had previously said that the official title for the 2016 election-themed season will be revealed on July 20.

