Kanishk and Kavish have their own independent sounds: Kavita Seth on sharing stage with her sons

While Kavita Seth has performed numerous times on stage, it's the first time that the singer will share the platform with both her sons, Kavish and Kanishk. The occasion is Anandotsav, a Sufi evening dedicated to Sufi songs and poetry of Khusrow and Kabir among others. Over to Kavita...

It's the first time you are performing with both your sons. Are you looking forward to it?

My sons have accompanied me for my performances across the world since they were little children. I’ve seen them grow musically all through these years. Both of them have their own beautiful sound. Anandotsav is a dedication to their father and it is the best way we can celebrate his life, his teachings and his guidance that has taken us all to where we are today. So as a mother, it is a very proud and emotional occasion for me.

When it comes to music, what do you think your sons’ strengths lie?

They’ve grown up listening to beautiful poetry and music. Both Kanishk and Kavish have their own independent sounds. I feel the soul in their music. That’s one common thread I see among us! And invariably both of them compose meaningful, beautiful poetry. Kavish even writes his songs. It is fascinating to be a part of their musical world.

What will you perform at the concert?

I strongly believe that life has to go on under every circumstance. This year in Anandotsav I’ll be singing songs that highlight a celebratory spirit of life. I will perform poetry of Khusrow, Kabir and other poets that are close to my heart. What makes Anandotsav really special and different is that Kanishk, Kavish and I will be performing something together too.

What are some of your upcoming projects?

For an artiste, creative satisfaction is what we seek. I release all my personal compositions through my podcast Main Kavita Hoon on a regular basis. I have numerous compositions that I just compose and they never reach the listeners. Thanks to the digital medium, we are able to release and share them with the world. Recently I shared my composition of Pakistani poet Rehman Faris - Yeh jo mujh par and people from across the world sent me messages about how much they loved it.

Anandotsav will be held on July 1, Sunday at KC College Auditorium from 7.30 pm onwards.