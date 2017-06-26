Jerrod Carmichael called Anthony Hopkins 'C-Hop' on

Actor-comedian Jerrod Carmichael says he nicknamed veteran actor Anthony Hopkins 'C-Hop' on the sets of their upcoming film "Transformers: The Last Knight".

The 30-year-old actor says it was a great experience to star in the fifth installment of the film franchise directed by Micheal Bay, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"It's a fun set to be on. C-Hop had a lot of fun. I'm trying to get that to catch on, for Anthony Hopkins," says Carmichael.

"Anthony is really chill. So I was just like 'Ay yo, C- Hop' and Anthony was like 'Yo'. But, in a British accent."

