Jason Statham, Rosie Huntington-Whitley welcome their first baby

s life as the model and her fiance Jason Statham have been blessed with a baby boy.

A sudden wave of joy has engulfed Rosie Huntington-Whitley?s life as the model and her fiance Jason Statham have been blessed with a baby boy.

The 30-year-old announced the happy news by sharing an adorable photo on Instagram.

She captioned the snap, ?Our little man arrived! Jack Oscar Statham - 8.8lbs on Saturday June 24th.?

The photo shows 4-day-old baby Jack grasping his mom?s fingers.

The ?Mad Max: Fury Road? star broke the news of her pregnancy also on Instagram in February.

?Very happy to share that Jason and I are expecting!! Lots of love Rosie x Photo by @jasonstatham," she captioned the post that revealed the model had a growing baby bump while relaxing on the beach.

Huntington-Whitley made a few event appearances throughout where her baby bump was on full display.

Rosie embraced her pregnancy, sharing updates on her social media including snaps of her gorgeous baby shower a month ago.

The couple got engaged in January last year.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)