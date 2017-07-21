It hurts when I'm cast in older roles: Dominic West

Actor Dominic West says it hurts him when he gets selected to play older characters rather than playing the male lead.

The 45-year-old actor will next be seen as Lara Croft's father Lord Richard Croft in the upcoming reboot of "Tomb Raider", reported ES Magazine.

West says he was slightly taken aback when he found out that the creators were planning on casting him as the protagonist's father, played by actress Alicia Vikander.

"It does and anyone who says it doesn't is lying," he says.

West says he was unimpressed about his character arc at first, but he is now happy the way director Roar Uthaug has reshaped the film.

