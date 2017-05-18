Essel Group 90 years
I have lost a mother again: Sanjay Dutt gets EMOTIONAL on Reema Lagoo's sudden demise!

Thu, 18 May 2017-08:30pm

The late actress played Dutt's on screen mother in the movie 'Vaastav' among a few more films...

The entire B-Town is in a state of shock at the sudden demise of veteran actress Reema Lagoo. The actress was popular for playing mother on screen to a number of stars in Bollywood movies.

Sanjay Dutt, who played her son in the gangster drama Vaastav got emotional on hearing about the sad news. "I have lost a mother again today. We worked together in several movies and every time that I worked with her I learnt something new. Her demise has left a void which is difficult to fill. May God give strength to her family and close ones," the actor said in a statement.

Lagoo left for heavenly abode early this morning following a cardiac arrest. The actress breathed her last around 3:15 am. Her funeral was held around 2 pm at Oshiwara,Mumbai. A number of B-Town celebs including Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Kajol, Rishi Kapoor, Raza Murad and others were spotted paying their last respect to the actress.

May her soul RIP!

