Here are the movies and TV shows leaving Netflix in August, lists the Hollywood Reporter.

All the Netflix addicts, note down the shows and movies that are going to disappear from the streaming service next month.

?Superbad,? ?10 Things I Hate About You? and ?Babe? are some of the films that are going to bid adieu. All of the seasons of ?Revenge? and the first four seasons of ?American Dad? will also no longer be available starting next month.

# Leaving Aug. 1, 2017

10 Things I Hate About You

Justice League Unlimited: Season 1 - Season 2

Justice League: Season 1 - Season 2

Babe

Babe Winkelman's Outdoor Secrets: 2014: Quarter 4

Babe: Pig in the City

Beneath the Helmet

Black Widow

Dirty Mary, Crazy Larry

Electric Slide

Elizabethtown

From the Terrace

From Time to Time

Goodbye World

Horsemen

Hunter X Hunter : Season 1 - Season 5

Josef Fritzl: Story of a Monster

Malibu's Most Wanted

Prefontaine

Russell Brand: End the Drugs War

Russell Brand: From Addiction to Recovery

Teacher's Pet

The Delivery Man: Season 1

The Diabolical

The Heavy Water War: Season 1

The Hunt: Season 1

The Little Engine That Could

The Lizzie McGuire Movie

The Verdict

Young Justice: Season 1 - Season 2

Young@Heart

Zack and Miri Make a Porno

# Leaving Aug. 4, 2017

Superbad

# Leaving Aug. 5, 2017

Pelican Dreams

Personal Gold: An Underdog Story

# Leaving Aug. 6, 2017

Human Capital

The Spoils of Babylon: Season 1

# Leaving Aug. 9, 2017

The Five Venoms

# Leaving Aug. 10, 2017

Dope

# Leaving Aug. 11, 2017

Four Blood Moons

Jesus People: The Movie

Patch Town

Two Days, One Night

# Leaving Aug. 14, 2017

Drones

Food Matters

# Leaving Aug. 15, 2017

American Dad!: Season 1 - Season 4

To Kill a Mockingbird

Changing Seas: Season 3 - Season 6

Close Quarter Battle: Season 1

The New Frontier: Season 1

Top 10 Secrets and Mysteries: Season 1

# Leaving Aug. 23, 2017

The Summer of Sangaile

# Leaving Aug. 24, 2017

Gun Woman

# Leaving Aug. 25, 2017

October Gale

Paratodos

The Kidnapping of Michel Houellebecq

# Leaving Aug. 28, 2017

Revenge: Season 1 - Season 4

# Leaving Aug. 30, 2017

The League: Season 1 - Season 7

# Leaving Aug. 31, 2017

Space Warriors

