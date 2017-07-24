First Look of Shah Rukh Khan-Diplo's collaboration in 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' is out

Shah Rukh Khan shared a selfie with famous singer and rapper Diplo and made everyone curious

After Shah Rukh Khan sharing a selfie with famous singer and rapper Diplo, everyone was wondering about their collaboration. And now it is confirmed that they indeed are coming together for a music video.

Diplo shared a still from the video on Twitter which features him along with King Khan. He captioned the snap, "With the legend @iamsrk"

In the picture, SRK is seen wearing a white vest, dark blue track pants and a leather jacket which says 'DECENT'.

The 'Cold Water' hit-maker sported an Indian look wearing a golden bandh gala jacket and pyjamas with Rudraksha and shades.

SRK revealed the information with a selfie, that the music video is titled Phurrr and reportedly, it might be a part of 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' promotional song. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, SRK-Anuska film 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' stars Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma in lead roles. The film is slated to release on August 4.

Walked into the video @diplo is making for Phurrr! Got a starring role in it & his Decent jacket. Wes u r dope! Thx pic.twitter.com/1DLxfcAP3n — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 22, 2017

SRK had met the two time Grammy winner in Goa in February this year. The American rapper was touring India and Shah Rukh Khan took out time to bond with him, and now the news of them collaborating has got us even more excited.