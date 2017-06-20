Deepika Padukone's sweet gesture for her parents!

Looks like Deepika Padukone has been busy moving house. But no, she hasn't shifted residence instead her parents -- badminton ace Prakash Padukone and mother Ujjwala -- did recently, in their hometown Bangalore.

And like a responsible elder daughter, Dippy was by their side through the ordeal of packing and unpacking. The actress flew out on June 9 to bring in her dad's 62nd birthday the next day. They spent the day supervising the packers, but at night Deepika insisted on taking daddy out to dinner.

A source close to the actress told Mumbai Mirror, "She waited one more day to settle them in their new house and ensure that their prized possessions were unpacked, before flying back to Mumbai. She returned on June 12 and drove straight to the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati, where from girl-next-door she slipped into the role of queen with effortless ease."