Check Pics: Even Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Cannes outfit isn't SPARED by the Twitter TROLLS!

Post Priyanka Chopra's MET Gala outfit, it's Aishwarya's Cannes gown that's being TROLLED by the Twitterati

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, being the queen of Cannes red carpet, slayed it like no other in her third look on her day one at the prestigious film festival. While she looked every inch of the diva that she is and gathered immense praise and applauds from not only Indian, but western media and fashion police, looks like the Twitterati had got another subject of attention.

We all know what a funny as well as risky place a social media platform like Twitter is. Soon after Aishwarya's look in a blue embroidered gown by Michael Cinco at Cannes 2017 became viral, the Twitterati got their brains to work and create what they are best at. Yes! Memes.

A similar incident had happened soon after Priyanka Chopra's MET Gala 2017 appearance when she made a dramatic entry in a long trenchcoat. This time, the Twitterati has made Aishwarya's blue gown the target of their memes and the result is out.

Check out some of the most creative and hilarious ones here:

This dress of Aishwarya Rai can cover entire Pakistan when it rains. pic.twitter.com/A0QlSTVWx3 — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) May 19, 2017

A post shared by RAJKOTIANS (@rajkotians) on May 19, 2017 at 8:16pm PDT

One guess where Dawood Ibrahim is hiding pic.twitter.com/E5ykziPaOt — Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) May 19, 2017