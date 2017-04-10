Box Office | Baahubali 2 vs Robot 2.0: Why the Akshay Kumar - Rajinikanth starrer CAN'T beat SS Rajamouli's war saga any more!

Ever since Robot 2.0 has been announced, expectations have sky-rocketed. But there's also another point that has come across. The battle between two of the biggest Indian films releasing this year. Baahubali 2 vs 2.0. There's huge buzz about both the films and like we all know, both of them are mounted on huge budgets and boast of superlative treatment in terms of cinematic elements, VFX and other technical aspects of filmmaking.

But now, it seems that Baahubali 2 will have a easy victory over The Rajinikanth - Akshay Kumar starrer. Why we say so? Here's the biggest reason. Like it has been announced, Aamir Khan's next production venture - Secret Superstar - where he stars in an extended guest appearance also releases on Diwali this year.

Despite the fact that Aamir is not playing the lead in the film, what can't be ignored is that he still has a strong and a relatively lengthy role in it. Plus, this will be Aamir's only release in 2017 so there will be huge euphoria among the audiences for this film. The release of Aamir's film along with Shankar's 2.0 would first result in division of screens, which will only prove detrimental to the Rajini starrer in the whole 2.0 vs Baahubali 2 battle.

Baahubali 2 releases on April 28 without any competition or clash whatsoever. No one is even risking to go head on with the SS Rajamouli directorial venture which has already grossed over Rs 650 crore worldwide with its first part. There's humongous anticipation regarding the film's second part and trade pundits are expecting a minimum opening of Rs 55-57 crore all over India with at least Rs 20-24 crore coming from the film's Hindi version.

That will be extremely difficult for Robot 2.0 if it doesn't come solo at the plexes. Yes, there is a huge advantage in having Akshay Kumar on board as it will benefit the film in markets where South Indian dubbed films don't work - the North. But the film will not only lose out on screens to Aamir's Secret Superstar, the latter will make a dent in 2.0's collections, even if it's a small budget release.

Point is - we aren't saying 2.0 doesn't stand a chance against Aamir's film. Given that the South film is heavy duty commercial bonanza, it will any day do better than Secret Superstar which is a more content-driven niche film. But the little film can eventually cause a dent of as much as Rs 50 crore in the collections of 2.0, which might again become the deciding factor in the whole box office clash between 2.0 and Baahubali 2.

Currently, the battle looks very much in favour of Prabhas and Rana Daggubati's war flick but then again, you never know when things might just change.