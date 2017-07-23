Biopic on Dutt not a propaganda to portray him as God: Ranbir

Ranbir Kapoor says the upcoming biopic on Sanjay Dutt will deal with both the highs and lows of the actor's life.

Ranbir says Dutt has been very gracious in providing insights about his life story in an honest way for the biopic being helmed by Rajkumar Hirani.

"He hasn't been a hypocrite about it (his life). So it's not a propaganda film trying to portray him as God or something.

"We are trying to show a very human side of Sanjay Dutt, his perils, his downfall, his will to fight, his time in jail, terrorism charges, his drug phase, how he handled his mother's death two days before the release of his debut film, his relationship with his father. These were human conflicts in his life," Ranbir told

