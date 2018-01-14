Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gurjar to make his Bollywood debut with ‘Aaj Ki Ayodhya’

With Big Boss 11 finale just round the corner, Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gurjar is all set to tread on a new path. After one year of becoming the first common man winner of Bigg Boss season 10, Manveer is all geared up for his Bollywood debut with a film called Aaj Ki Ayodhya.

The film, which was launched this week itself, will feature Babumoshai Bandookbaaz actress Shraddha Das in the lead opposite Manveer. Aaj Ki Ayodhya will showcase Shraddha in a girl next door avatar. Meanwhile, Manveer will be playing a common man in the film. Reportedly, the will be shot in real locations of Varanasi and Lucknow and will see veteran actor Sanjay Mishra playing an important role.

For the uninitiated, after winning Bigg Boss 10, Manveer was seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi with Hina Khan. Directed by Naresh Dudani, Aaj Ki Ayodhya is written by Anant Kumar.

Meanwhile, as far as Big Boss 11 goes, Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta, Shilpa Shinde and Puneesh Sharma will fight it out in the grand finale, which will be aired on Sunday.