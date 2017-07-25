Bieber cancels final tour dates 'due to unforeseen circumstances'

According to the TMZ, pop sensation Justin Bieber has cancelled all the final tour dates due to some ?

Beliebers, we have some bad news for you.

According to the TMZ, pop sensation Justin Bieber has cancelled all the final tour dates due to some ?unforeseen circumstances?.

An official statement was issued on Bieber?s official Facebook page, which read, ?Justin loves his fans and hates to disappoint them. He thanks his fans for the incredible experience of the Purpose World Tour over [the] last 18 months.?

Shortly after announcing his tour cancellation, Bieber was also spotted near the Santa Monica beach and told the TMZ that he plans on ?just resting, getting some relaxation. We're gonna ride some bikes.?

The ?Love Yourself? hit-maker also had a message for his fans.

He shared, ?I love you guys. I think you guys are awesome. Sorry for anybody who feels disappointed or betrayed. It's not my heart or anything.?

Bieber's world tour for his fourth album began in March 2016 and showcased hits such as 'Sorry' and 'What Do You Mean?' His concerts grossed 163.3 million USD last year, according to industry tracker Pollstar.

The Canadian pop star has hit bumps along his tour recently.

Last week, Bieber was banned from performing in China for "bad behaviour."

