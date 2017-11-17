Essel Group 90 years
Selena Gomez, American Music Awards 2017, AMAs 2017,

AMAs 2017: Selena Gomez is gearing up for first performance since surgery

Selena Gomez at MET Gala 2017 (AFP)
Updated: Nov 17, 2017, 03:33 PM IST, ANI

Selena underwent kidney transplant in summer.

Looks like Selena Gomez, who recently underwent a successful kidney transplant surgery, is all set for her 'first performance in over a year' after treatment at Sunday's American Music Awards.

The elated 25-year-old singer took to her Instagram account and a shared a video of her rehearsing on her recently released song 'Wolves.'

The video was captioned, "My first performance in over a year.. the AMAs have been a place where I've shared some of my most intimate moments. 'Heart wants what it wants,' after treatment and now 'Wolves'. This Sunday."

The 'Fetish' hit-maker revealed in September that she was suffering with Lupus and fortunately found a willing donor in her 'beautiful friend' Francia Raisa.

The 2017 American Music Awards are all set to air live from the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on ABC.

 
