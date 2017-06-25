Akshaye doesn't mind doing small roles but they should have an

Actor Akshaye Khanna, who has starred as a lead in several films, says he has consciously decided to take up smaller but effective roles in his second innings in Bollywood.

Akshaye was recently seen as a baddie in Varun Dhawan- John Abraham starrer "Dishoom" and is now busy promoting his next film "Mom" that features Sridevi in the lead.

"I decided, having taken an off of four years, I wanted to start off with slightly smaller roles to get into that zone. But I was sure I won't do it by compromising on the quality of work. The role could be small, but it should have an impact in the story," Akshaye told

