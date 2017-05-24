WBCHSE 12th board result 2017: Higher Secondary XII (wbhse.nic.in, wbresults.nic.in) HS Class12th result to be declared on May 30

WBCHSE 12th board result 2017 will be published on May 30. Check wbhse.nic.in for the result.

61 days after completion of exams, West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will publish WB Class 12th Result on May 30.

This year around 8 lakh students appeared for HS Class12th exam. Their long wait will be over soon.

The exam results will be formally published by Council President at 10 AM in the morning, and it will be available on the official websites from 11AM .

Students can collect their marksheets for WB Class 12th Result from their schools.

Here's how candidates can check WBCHSE Class 12th Result​:

1. Log on to the official websites wbchse.nic.in , wbresults.nic.in​.

2. Click on the tab saying WB Board 12th Results 2017

3. Submit details like roll number and date of birth to access the result.

4. Take a printout of the result for future.

The result can also be known via SMS.

About the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) :

The Government of West Bengal has established the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education, under West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education, Act 1975. The council is the main body which looks after the education system in the 10+2. The council has its main office at Salt Lake, Bidhannagar, Korunamoyee, Kolkata along with four regional offices.

The Council is a body corporate with perpetual succession and a common seal, and is entitled to acquire, hold and dispose of property, to enter into contracts and to do all other things necessary for the purposes of this Act and shall by its name sue and be used. Its functions are executed through an Organisation Structure.