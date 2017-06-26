Speak up: Should Maths be made optional for Class X?

DNA spoke to a few parents of state board students and educationists to know if the HC's recommendation will prove to be a boon or bane for students

While hearing a case about students with learning disability, the Bombay High Court recently asked the state education department if mathematics can be made an optional subject, as a large number of students find it difficult to cope with the subject.

The department is likely to make the subject optional at the school level after the High Court's recommendation. The government had already mooted such a proposal in 2016 which was never implemented due to opposition from stakeholders like parents, teachers etc. In 2008, the State Board had introduced General Maths — an easier version of the subject for students who found it tough. However, with the drop in students opting for it, the board discontinued it from this year.

In the wake of the recent developments, DNA spoke to a few parents and educationists to know if the move will prove to be a boon or bane for students.

RESIDENT'S SPEAK

The idea of making Maths an optional subject is a non-practical idea. It is not going to build a strong base for the younger generation. India is known as a young country and if the young guns are weak in maths, it is not going to earn the country with a tag of quality education but it will be a quantitative outcome. We can do away with this fear by teaching Math in an innovative manner.

—Shubha Pednekar, Resident of Parel

Despite having a degree in Maths, I understand the struggle that students go through while studying for this subject. I know many students who don't like Maths but are forced to study because it is prescribed by the Education Board. Nothing should be forced upon children, instead, they should be free to study whichever subject interests them.

—Seema Arun Singh, Parent of a ninth grader, Borivli

As a child, I remember the hardships that I had to go through while studying Maths, and I am sure many students go through the same struggle. Despite that, I understand the importance of Maths. If the Education Board is planning to bring about a change, then it should be in the pattern of education, with more importance given to practical knowledge, rather than scrapping a subject like Mathematics.

—Vandana Chaubey, Parent of an eighth grader, Chembur

Schooling provides a base for all subjects, after which every student chooses the course he/she wishes to specialise in. Irrespective of the level of difficulty, every student should have a foundation in all the major subjects so that they make informed choices while picking the stream they want to major in.

—Rekha Sanjeev Singh, Parent of a tenth grader, Bhandup

It is not necessary that every student has to excel in academics. There is more to education than Mathematics, and a decision like this will make sure that every child breezes through the much dreaded board exams. Also, this decision in my opinion, will lead to a dramatic decrease in the number of failures.

—Fahim Shaikh, Parent of a sixth grader, Goregaon

The purpose of schooling is to provide a basic foundation of all the important subjects and Maths being optional will completely defeat the purpose. Our children are bound to encounter Maths in the future, so rather than scrapping it, the Education Board should concentrate on improving the quality of education and upgrading the teaching techniques.

—Prasad B Tulaskar, Parent of a tenth grader, Dadar

EXPERT SPEAK

A foundation in Maths is required, irrespective of the career path that students choose. One cannot flourish in any stream if they opt out of an important subject like Mathematics. In my view, a positive student-teacher relationship will help solve the obstacles that students might face while studying for this subject.

—Sushil Vishwakarma, Assistant Maths lecturer at Mumbai University, Kalina

If Maths is made optional, the students who opt out of Maths will be missing out on some of the basic life skills that are taught in school. The increase in the number of failures is not just a result of Mathematics, it is also influenced by subjects like Marathi and Science which students find equally difficult.

—Mahima Raheja, Assistant Headmistress at KJ Khilnani High School, Mahim