When passion meets profession

With only a few days left for the Delhi municipal polls, DNA talked to some interesting candidates fielded by three major political parties — the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Congress, and the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP).

People from all walks of life including doctors, engineers, lawyers, journalists, and housewives are entering the fray, trying their luck in the field. Most of these candidates are first-timers in politics itself. The elections this time are going to be even more interesting — with the fact that the BJP has all new faces in the 272 wards and might see a tough fight from the old guard, Congress, and the newbie AAP, which will be contesting the local body elections for the first time.

Dr. Anisha Gupta: Congress

Candidate from Mubarakpur Dabas in Kakri

A doctor by profession, Gupta always had a keen interest in solving the problems of the residents. Walking in the footsteps of her father, Lala Rajesh Kumar, she has decided to devote her life to the development of the city. "A lot needs to be done in the city. The civic system is in a mess and someone has to clean it up. We will give our heart and soul to work for its betterment once our party comes into power," said Gupta, who is juggling between her profession and passion.

Shilpa Kapoor: Congress

Candidate from Keshopur in Tilak Nagar

Shilpa Kapoor started her career in politics in Bharti College where she was a Central Councillor. After completing her PG in journalism from St Xavier's college, Mumbai, she did a Masters in Business Administration. She has worked as a producer in various media houses like RSTV, ETV, and NDTV. Working as media professional made her realise how women have traditionally faced problems in our society. With the goal of women empowerment Shilpa started an NGO 'World Women Forum' which works for women who are from underprivileged backgrounds.

Dr. Vikas Kumar Singh: AAP Candidate from Seemapuri

Vikas Kumar Singh, a 25-year-old MBBS doctor, thinks that a country can only change when its youth comes forward and contributes to the cause. "During my college days, I used to encourage youngsters to join politics if they want to change the country," said Singh, who works as a member of Rogi Kalyan Samiti at GTB Hospital. Singh not only helps the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in planning the basic political policies but also in implementing them. "I would like to continue my profession along with my passion," he said.

Abhinav Mishra: AAP Candidate from Rohini

Abhinav Mishra started his career as a production manager with Maruti and Sunblaze companies. Twenty four-year-old Mishra has always been interested in social work. "I like to engage with the residents of my locality through different activities. I used to conduct cleanliness drives, health camps, and education drives in my locality," Mishra said. Impressed by his dedication, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) made him the President of Rohini Assembly for the party's youth wing. He was later promoted to the post of Vice President of his district in the youth wing.

Shikha Rai: BJP Candidate from Greater Kailash

A supreme court lawyer by profession, 52-year-old Shikha Rai always wanted to contribute to the nation's development. "I want to make Greater Kailash (GK) Delhi's solar ward, where electricity shall be generated through solar energy. Also, if elected, I will start rain water harvesting in the locality," Rai said. She has been contributing to the development of women as the President of Mahila Morcha, BJP.

Sunita Kaushik: BJP Candidate from Inderpuri

Sunita Kaushik, a 40-year-old slum dweller, had recently come in the spotlight when she told Manoj Tiwari, President, BJP, Delhi, during his stay at west Delhi's Todapur slum, that politicians don't listen to the poor. Interestingly, Kaushik, who is BJP's face to woo people from marginalised sections in the city, owns assets worth Rs 92 lakh. "I'll work to give a face-lift to my locality," she said.