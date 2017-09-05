Taekwondo player, four aides arrested

The Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested a national level taekwondo player Gaurav, and his four aides for their involvement in robberies. Five loaded pistols and valuables robbed at gunpoint were recovered from the accused who was also involved in a recent a sensational gunpoint robbery in Vikaspuri.

The others arrested with Gaurav have been identified as Amit Yadav (22), Vikas Puri (21), Vikas (24) and Sidharth Sharma (20).

According to the police, the gang has revealed their involvement in several cases of burglary. They also said that initially they started robbery and burglary to earn easy money but soon graduated into being a gang of organised criminals and purchased firearms. After thorough investigation, police believes that they have solved more than a dozen such cases.

Bhisham Singh, DCP, crime branch said that the gang was busted when after receiving a tip off about Yadav, Puri and Vikas. A police team laid a trap where the trio were expected to come. On seeing them, when the police team raided, the trio tried to flee and even took out pistols. Following a brief scuffle the police team managed to overpower them and snatched their weapons. All of them were arrested, the DCP said.

Five country-made pistols, stolen laptops, mobile phones and gold ornaments were recovered from their possession. After investigations other members of their gang Sidharth Sharma and Gaurav were also arrested, police said.