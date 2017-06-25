SUV tries to mow down cops on MG Road, two injured

Around 1 am, a black Scorpio tried to mow down police personnel on MG Road in Gurugram, and in the process, went on to hit two civilians.

The decision to step away from his patrol vehicle while on duty on the busy Mehrauli-Gurugram Road saved Inspector Vikas Kaushik's life on Saturday. Around 1 am, a black Scorpio tried to mow down police personnel on MG Road in Gurugram, and in the process, went on to hit two civilians.

According to police, they had signalled the SUV to stop. To obstruct its path, the cops had placed their patrolling jeep on the road. The driver of the vehicle had initially stopped, but when the cops got out of their jeep to talk to the driver, he tried to run over them. The patrolling jeep was damaged in the subsequent collision.

"When the SUV rammed our vehicle, another jeep, parked a few meters ahead, tried to stop it, but the SUV was being driven with such speed that it hit two people walking on the road. We were fortunate that we were not inside our vehicle," Inspector Vikas Kaushik, SHO, Sector 29, Gurugram, said.

The other patrolling jeep tried to chase the SUV but did not succeed. According to police sources, the condition of the vehicles assigned to the police was not good, because of which they were unable to chase and catch the culprits.

The injured were then admitted to the nearby Umkal Hospital, from where they were later discharged. Police are going through the CCTV footage and an FIR has been registered by the injured persons and the policemen against the unknown offenders at the Sector 29 police station.

Known popularly as 'Mall Mile', MG Road has become a hub for criminals. The number of police personnel on the road was increased recently after two students of Ashoka University were abused and molested by a group of people.