Satyendra Jain files defamation case against Kapil Mishra

Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain filed two criminal defamation complaints in a city court against sacked Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Kapil Mishra and BJP-SAD MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Friday, for allegedly defaming him by levelling false charges against him.

Mishra had made allegations of bribery and nepotism against Jain. He had alleged he saw Jain giving Rs 2 crore in cash to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at his official residence. He also claimed that Jain helped Kejriwal's relatives to clinch land deals.

Sirsa has alleged that he had information about a Rs 7 crore bribe that Jain had asked from someone. He also accused a media house of publishing the alleged "false" statements and another prominent Hindi daily for publishing the alleged "libellous and slanderous statements" made by Sirsa.

The complaints, filed in the Tis Hazari court, have been listed for hearing on May 29 before Metropolitan Magistrate Shefali Barnala Tandon. If convicted, the offence of defamation entails a maximum punishment of two years.

"The accused has been involved in making baseless statements against the current ministers of the government of Delhi before the national media and is still continuing the same," Jain said.

Earlier in the day, Mishra had launched fresh allegations against Kejriwal saying that he had opposed to demonetization as it threatened to "derail" his "money laundering" attempts.

"Why did he oppose demonetization? Because his party persons, who hoard black money, were being raided by enforcement agencies," he said.

On Thursday, an east Delhi resident Mukesh Kumar told media that he is the owner of four companies who donated AAP Rs 50 lakh each in 2014. "Mukesh Kumar's company is a bank defaulter. How can he donate Rs 2 crore to Aam Aadmi Party? He called Kumar merely a mask for 'proclaimed black money offenders'."

He also accused Kejriwal of "forging" the letterheads of companies that donated money to AAP. "Ten days before AAP took office in 2013, Mukesh Kumar's company was slapped a notice by the Delhi government for not paying VAT. And then this person goes on to donate Rs 2 crore to AAP," Mishra said.

