Post Manchester attack, security increased in Capital

Followed by the United Kingdom raising its threat level to the highest, New Delhi has upped security vigil overnight at sensitive locations. Intelligence sources confirmed that armed plainclothesmen and police sleuths are on the lookout for lone-wolf suspect attackers at crucial, crowded and sensitive locations such as airport, inter-state bus stations, railway stations, markets or prominent government offices.

It is not the first time that New Delhi has upped security post a terror attack in the UK. Sources stated that following the Westminster bridge lone wolf attack in March this year, security agencies in Delhi had also stepped up vigil against similar threats. And now, sources added, a coordination meeting was called immediately and security of all the sensitive locations across the Capital was reviewed and adequate measures were put in place.

The meeting at the Indira Gandhi International airport was attended by local police, officers from the Bureau of Civil Aviation, senior Central Industrial Security Force personnel and sleuths from intelligence agencies.

Post the meeting sources said, multiple security rings of high intensity have been thrown around the crucial installations in the national capital. "The city is always on high alert but followed by such attacks around the world, intensity of the security cover is further strengthened temporarily. We are on the lookout for suspects and passengers at the airport, bus stations, railway stations and at other crowded locations can be stopped randomly for profiling. Teams of bomb squads to conduct anti-sabotage checks and sanitise areas have been deployed. We are keeping an eye on everyone," said a senior Delhi Police officer.

At the, IGI, one of the "hypersensitive" locations in the country, CISF along with the Delhi Police's Anti-Terror Squad is maintaining adequate security levels to ensure smooth operations. "Our teams are on alert. Armed plainclothesmen are deployed in terminals and flights. However, we are having more emphasis on the city side security and additional pickets on the airport's approach roads have been raised. Every vehicle and person entering the airport is being thoroughly scanned," said a senior CISF officer.

Incoming aircraft are also being scanned by the security agencies and airlines security. "From lavatories to checking the seats, cargo belly and even luggage compartments, we are leaving no stone unturned. Dogs are also being used to sanitise the aircraft and other vehicles on the air side," they said.

CISF also suggested that the stringent procedures may lead to delay in check-ins and boarding. Passengers are randomly being asked to take off shoes and belts for stricter checking.