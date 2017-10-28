L-G Anil Baijal reviews 'Vision 2027' project

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Friday reviewed the law and order situation in the Capital. Baijal has told the Delhi Police to modernise the forces by greater intervention of technology to achieve its 'Vision 2027'.

The L-G asked the police to make 'smart policing' a priority. The meeting was held at Raj Niwas in order to review the implementation of Vision 2027. "Delhi Police must enhance human resource capability to enable greater use of technology effectively for public welfare," a statement issued from the L-G House said.

According to L-G office, the plan focuses on integration of technology, artificial intelligence and 3D printing among others.

In the meeting, Baijal emphasised that the action plan for various proposals needs to be prioritised. He stressed that in place of different applications, there should be single omnibus application for citizens.