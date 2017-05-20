Kamaljeet Sehrawat elected South Delhi mayor

BJP's Dwarka councillor Kamaljeet Sehrawat, who had won in her ward in the recently concluded civic polls with the highest margin, was elected the mayor of South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) in the first meeting of the newly constituted House at the Civic Centre on Thursday.

Sehrawat had defeated AAP's Sushma Bansal by a margin of 9,866 votes in the civic polls conducted on April 23. Kailash Sankla who represents the Punjabi Bagh ward was elected as her deputy.

Both Sehrawat and Sankla were elected unopposed, as no other nominations were filed for the two posts.

Sehrawat, who has headed the BJP's Mahila Morcha for a long period, said her vision is to make Delhi clean, green, and healthy.

"I have planned a special drive to be launched soon from each of the wards to clean the areas. We will make sure RWAs and NGOs participate in greater numbers in the drive," she said.

The new mayor's focus will also be on women's safety, and upgrading primary health centres and parks in the city.

"We are in the process of identifying dark spots in the area which have been vulnerable to crimes against women. Streetlights will be replaced with LEDs in all of these areas," she said.

Toilets for women in public places have also been an issue for which the South Corporation had recently come out with a policy, which allows women to use toilets at hotels and restaurants.

Talking about the party's poll promise of providing food to the poor at Rs 10, she said that the Deen Dayal Antodya Yojna Scheme will be implemented soon.

Meanwhile, the six members to the corporation's standing committee included BJP's Bhupendra Gupta who was elected as the chairman. Besides, Congress party's Abhishek Dutt from Andrews Ganj and AAP's Ashok Kumar from Hastsal ward were elected as members to the committee.