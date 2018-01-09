Juvenile held for killing sweeper over personal enmity

A juvenile and a 22-year-old man have been arrested for allegedly beating a man to death over personal enmity and disposing his body in a drain in south Delhi's Sangam Vihar area. The youth was beaten when he was returning from a birthday party on Friday.

Police said that the family of the victim, identified as Deepak (23), resident of a slum area in Sangam Vihar, had lodged a missing complaint when the youth did not reach home on Friday after his friend's party. When they checked from his friend, it was revealed that he had left around midnight, but did not reach home.

"A missing report on Saturday was registered. It was informed that the victim was working as a sweeper. His father told police that on Friday night he had gone to attend a birthday party of his friend in Neb Sarai area and it was around 11.30 pm when he left the party for home. After some time it was found that his phone was switched off," said a senior police officer.

DCP south, Romil Baaniya said that intense probe was carried out and following local intelligence, a 15-year-old juvenile was apprehended. "On questioning, the juvenile disclosed that he along with his friend Deepu had beaten up the victim and then pushed him in a drain near Tigri area. He said that they had personal enmity and following a heated argument they had a violent scuffle, which led to the murder," the DCP said.

On the juvenile's disclosures, a raid was conducted and the main accused Deepu was also arrested.