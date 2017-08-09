Housing: DDA may extend last day

With just three days left for the last day of applying for the Delhi Development Authority's (DDA) 2017 housing scheme and very few applications received so far, the urban body is mulling over extending the last date of applications.

The last date for applying for the scheme is 11 August. The DDA has received only 5700 applications, of which most are for MIG houses. However, of the five lakh forms printed by the urban body, only 66000 have been sold so far.

The urban body offering over 12,000 houses across all income categories, around 11,000 are LIG (low-income group) and Janta flats.

"So far only a few applications have come for LIG flats. Since most of the flats on offer comprise of LIG flats, we are mulling over extending the last date from August 11 to 25," said a senior officer.

Earlier this month, the DDA had claimed that it may relax the penalty clauses in order to urge more buyers to apply in its 2017 Housing Scheme.

The urban body had conducted a review meeting headed by the vice-chairman on Friday in this regard. The forfeiture clause is one of the major reasons applicants are not being able to get registration amount financed.

"We will review the status of applications by 10 August. After the assessment we will decide if we must relax the penalty clauses so as to encourage more buyers to apply," said a senior officer.

According to officials, the forfeiture clause in this year's scheme had made banks wary of giving loans on the registration money.

The banks' refusal to finance the registration amount has turned away many buyers. "However, the clause cannot be removed without a notification from the Lieutenant Governor. We will take it up in the meeting. The banks' inability to give loans has discouraged many serious buyers," the officer said.

In a meeting held last month, banks had urged the housing authority to remove the clause of 25 per cent registration fee being forfeited.

In 2014 housing scheme, banks would finance the registration amount on one-time payment of Rs 5,000.

The DDA had this year put a new clause of 25 percent registration fee being confiscated if houses are returned after the draw of lots in order to make sure that buyers don't surrender the houses and that only "serious buyers" come forward for the scheme.

If allottees return the house after 90 days of issuing the demand letter, 50 per cent of the fee would be cut.